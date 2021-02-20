Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Shares Gap Down to $0.80

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01), but opened at GBX 0.73 ($0.01). Mercantile Ports & Logistics shares last traded at GBX 0.72 ($0.01), with a volume of 4,559,551 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.45. The firm has a market cap of £13.34 million and a PE ratio of -2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.27.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Company Profile (LON:MPL)

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. It is developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek in the Raigad District of Maharashtra.

