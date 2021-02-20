Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT opened at $113.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $120.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

