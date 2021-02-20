Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) PT Raised to $178.00

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $155.00 to $178.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.88.

MEDP opened at $159.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.60 and a 200 day moving average of $129.34. Medpace has a 52-week low of $58.72 and a 52-week high of $177.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,832,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,771,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,164,945.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $192,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,930,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 546,750 shares of company stock valued at $77,083,648 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth $701,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 354.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

