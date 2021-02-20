Medicure Inc. (MPH.V) (CVE:MPH) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.46

Shares of Medicure Inc. (MPH.V) (CVE:MPH) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.46 and traded as high as C$1.60. Medicure Inc. (MPH.V) shares last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 8,000 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$15.68 million and a PE ratio of -0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.06.

Medicure Inc. (MPH.V) Company Profile (CVE:MPH)

Medicure Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapies for the cardiovascular market in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

