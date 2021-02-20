Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA.TO) (TSE:MDNA) Shares Down 0.4%

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA.TO) (TSE:MDNA) shares were down 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$5.24 and last traded at C$5.30. Approximately 122,178 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 141,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.32.

The stock has a market cap of C$280.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA.TO) (TSE:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.