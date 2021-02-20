Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MPW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.70. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $24.24.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,685,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,365,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,991 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 26.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,662,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,500 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,473,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,275,000 after purchasing an additional 461,781 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,038,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,783,000 after purchasing an additional 93,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,757,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,662 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

