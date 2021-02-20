Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%.

NASDAQ MFIN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 103,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,602. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 3.02.

MFIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Medallion Financial from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallion Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

