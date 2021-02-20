Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 16,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 33,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 12,789 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in Chevron by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 24,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $95.80. 8,913,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,971,567. The stock has a market cap of $178.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $111.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

