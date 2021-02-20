Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.11. The stock had a trading volume of 15,968,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,466,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.52.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

