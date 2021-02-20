Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 155,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 102,627 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 300,853 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,025,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LADR. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ladder Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

Ladder Capital stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 888,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,173. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 2.33.

In other Ladder Capital news, CEO Brian Harris sold 60,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $609,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,187,619 shares in the company, valued at $11,876,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Fox sold 47,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $494,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 406,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,050.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,629 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,290 in the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

