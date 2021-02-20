Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Makes New $133,000 Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.12. 8,277,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,755,047. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.49 and its 200-day moving average is $137.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 917,982 shares of company stock valued at $120,898,322. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

