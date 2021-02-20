Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises about 1.6% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.58. 6,427,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,630,806. The stock has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

