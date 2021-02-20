McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.99 Billion

Analysts expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to report sales of $4.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.26 billion and the lowest is $4.56 billion. McDonald’s reported sales of $4.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year sales of $22.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.30 billion to $22.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $23.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.05 billion to $24.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. UBS Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Northcoast Research began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

McDonald’s stock traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,181,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

