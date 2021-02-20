Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on MEC. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mayville Engineering from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.75.

NYSE MEC opened at $14.77 on Friday. Mayville Engineering has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.27 million, a PE ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mayville Engineering by 19.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Mayville Engineering by 43.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,086,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after buying an additional 330,327 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Mayville Engineering by 13.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,735,000 after buying an additional 184,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mayville Engineering by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

