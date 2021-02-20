Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAXN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MAXN traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $40.97. 561,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,899. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.70. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $206.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

