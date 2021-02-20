Maurice Sciammas Sells 11,000 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.24, for a total transaction of $4,281,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 340,906 shares in the company, valued at $132,694,251.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Maurice Sciammas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Maurice Sciammas sold 5,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.06, for a total transaction of $1,900,300.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Maurice Sciammas sold 4,956 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total transaction of $1,848,042.84.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Maurice Sciammas sold 23,090 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $8,462,023.20.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $393.75 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $406.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 119.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $377.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.05.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,393,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

