Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.19 and its 200-day moving average is $59.44. Materion has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $72.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Get Materion alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.