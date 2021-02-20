Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.58-0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.63.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $66.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68 and a beta of 1.47. Materion has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $72.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Materion will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 14.42%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

