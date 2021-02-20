Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.51

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.51 and traded as high as C$14.99. Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) shares last traded at C$14.48, with a volume of 162,592 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRE. CIBC raised their target price on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.74.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

