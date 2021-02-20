Martin Lampshire Acquires 44,000 Shares of ValiRx plc (VAL.L) (LON:VAL) Stock

ValiRx plc (VAL.L) (LON:VAL) insider Martin Lampshire acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £10,120 ($13,221.84).

LON VAL opened at GBX 23.75 ($0.31) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of £15.41 million and a PE ratio of -1.33. ValiRx plc has a one year low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 73 ($0.95). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 23.09.

ValiRx plc (VAL.L) Company Profile

ValiRx plc, a biotechnology oncology focused company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and associated biomarkers for cancer in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, an anti-cancer therapeutic that is in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer and other indications of hormone induced unregulated growth, including endometriosis; VAL301, a reformulation of VAL201, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of women with endometriosis; and VAL401, a reformulation of generic drug Risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

