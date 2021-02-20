Martello Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) shares fell 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.17. 16,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 54,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16.

About Martello Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DRKOF)

Martello Technologies Group Inc, along with its subsidiaries, develops and sells products and solutions that optimize the performance of real-time applications on cloud and enterprise networks. It offers Mitel Performance Analytics, which monitors the status and performance of Mitel and third-party systems in the network; Martello Gizmo, which measures, alerts, and reports on Microsoft 365 user experience; unified communications solution for network health testing; Martello iQ, a service monitoring and analytics platform; and Live Maps, a Windows authentication troubleshooting solution.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Martello Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martello Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.