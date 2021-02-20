Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MTN opened at $304.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.89 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $307.17.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $131.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.46 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. New Street Research cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.93.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

