Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Makes New Investment in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Embraer by 380.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Embraer during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Embraer by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,254 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 753.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 19,366 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ERJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Embraer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.36). Embraer had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

