Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $333,000 Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 388.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Knight alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BKI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.24.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,166. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKI opened at $81.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.81. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.