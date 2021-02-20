Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 368 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $807,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $23,733,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Unilever by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 83,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $54.38 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.30 and a 200 day moving average of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.5139 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 63.99%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

