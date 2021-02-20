Mark A. Velleca Sells 11,040 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Mark A. Velleca sold 11,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $388,608.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of GTHX stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.03. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GTHX shares. Raymond James lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. G1 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

