MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $441.00 Million

Brokerages predict that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will announce $441.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $418.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $450.90 million. MarineMax reported sales of $308.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

HZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $190,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Oglesby sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $969,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,857.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,250 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in MarineMax by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in MarineMax by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HZO traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $46.43. 365,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.79. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.19.

MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

