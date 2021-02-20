Marifil Mines Limited (CVE:MFM) Director John Blanchard Hite Purchases 130,000 Shares of Stock

Marifil Mines Limited (CVE:MFM) Director John Blanchard Hite purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,205,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$187,509.15.

CVE MFM opened at C$0.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. Marifil Mines Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.11 million and a P/E ratio of -4.72.

About Marifil Mines

Marifil Mines Limited engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating various mineral resource properties in Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, indium, copper, molybdenum, biogenic sulphur, phosphate, nickel, cobalt, lithium, and platinum deposits. The company's flagship property is the San Roque property covering an area of 73,915 hectares located in the Province of Rio Negro, Argentina.

