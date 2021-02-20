Marifil Mines Limited (CVE:MFM) Director John Blanchard Hite Purchases 130,000 Shares of Stock

Marifil Mines Limited (CVE:MFM) Director John Blanchard Hite purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,205,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$187,509.15.
CVE MFM opened at C$0.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. Marifil Mines Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.11 million and a P/E ratio of -4.72.
