Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Raised to B at TheStreet

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

NYSE MMI opened at $39.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.03. Marcus & Millichap has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $40.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.12.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.45. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marcus & Millichap will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 26.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,604,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,708,000 after buying an additional 970,453 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter worth about $5,202,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the third quarter worth about $2,793,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 63,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 41,351 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

