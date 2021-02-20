Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

NYSE:MMI opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.03. Marcus & Millichap has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $40.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average is $33.12.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

