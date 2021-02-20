Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Shares Up 11.7%

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) shares shot up 11.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.63. 436,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 287% from the average session volume of 112,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a market cap of $143.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marchex by 3.9% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 2,640,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 98,202 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Marchex by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marchex by 416.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 61,789 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Marchex in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Marchex in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

