Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 7,162 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,162 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 23,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 54,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 22,787 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3,718.5% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,389,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,526,000 after purchasing an additional 692,176 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.83. 39,022,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,267,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.41 billion, a PE ratio of 102.24, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.09.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

