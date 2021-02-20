Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 125 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises about 1.1% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 24.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 93.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 24.6% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PH stock traded up $11.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $279.73. 1,621,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,846. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.93 and its 200-day moving average is $241.89. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $293.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

In other news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.86.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

