Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 1,661 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

MRK stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $74.31. 11,820,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,618,984. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $188.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

