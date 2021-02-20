Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $913,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.64. 3,225,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,674,063. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

