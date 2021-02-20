Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.53. The stock had a trading volume of 39,809,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,772,457. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

