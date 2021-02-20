Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 1.4% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,662. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.61.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Several brokerages recently commented on APD. UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

