Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Buys 3,400 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIVR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,209,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 591.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 216,695 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 445.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 188,017 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $910,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIVR traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.27. 1,327,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,880. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.64. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $29.06.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.