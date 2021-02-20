Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 450 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 52,614 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,166,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.53. The stock had a trading volume of 39,809,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,772,457. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

