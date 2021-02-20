Marathon Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Marathon Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Stereotaxis were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STXS. Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its stake in Stereotaxis by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 207,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 31.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 250,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STXS stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.01. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $413.38 million, a P/E ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STXS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system that offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

