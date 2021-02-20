Marathon Capital Management Sells 400 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Marathon Capital Management decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $88.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.46 and a 200 day moving average of $89.31. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

