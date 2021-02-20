Marathon Capital Management Has $1.73 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Marathon Capital Management trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after buying an additional 3,446,672 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,649 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,487,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,831 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 687.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 927,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,861,000 after purchasing an additional 810,207 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,562,000 after purchasing an additional 799,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $127.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.14. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $313.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 917,982 shares of company stock valued at $120,898,322 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

