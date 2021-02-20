Marathon Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Marathon Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,806 shares during the period. M.D.C. makes up about 0.9% of Marathon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,988,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,443,000 after purchasing an additional 800,254 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

In other M.D.C. news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $63,287.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,220.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 254,343 shares in the company, valued at $15,085,083.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,561 shares of company stock worth $7,489,869. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average is $48.41. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $61.45.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.3429 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

