Marathon Capital Management Buys 6,400 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 477.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 41.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in STORE Capital by 140.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STOR. Raymond James raised their target price on STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist increased their price target on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

NYSE STOR opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $38.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.12.

STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

