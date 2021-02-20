MAP Protocol (MAP) Trading 8.4% Lower This Week

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 20th. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.04 million and approximately $367,746.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.04 or 0.00517513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00069881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00084463 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00071645 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00078021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.71 or 0.00414146 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00027599 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

