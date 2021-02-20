Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2021 // Comments off

Analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will report $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the highest is $1.73. Malibu Boats posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MBUU shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

NASDAQ MBUU traded up $2.81 on Friday, hitting $77.71. 819,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,766. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.95. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $81.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74.

In other news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $2,110,933.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,737,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,518,000 after buying an additional 104,761 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 16.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 643,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,916,000 after buying an additional 90,130 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 609,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,046,000 after buying an additional 37,302 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 494,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,860,000 after buying an additional 17,302 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.