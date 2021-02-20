Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will report $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the highest is $1.73. Malibu Boats posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MBUU shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

NASDAQ MBUU traded up $2.81 on Friday, hitting $77.71. 819,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,766. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.95. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $81.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74.

In other news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $2,110,933.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,737,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,518,000 after buying an additional 104,761 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 16.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 643,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,916,000 after buying an additional 90,130 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 609,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,046,000 after buying an additional 37,302 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 494,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,860,000 after buying an additional 17,302 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

