Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,345 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 736.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.42 and a beta of 1.42. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.