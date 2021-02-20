Luminex Resources (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) traded down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. 27,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 40,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60.

Luminex Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUMIF)

Luminex Resources Corp. operates as a precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on gold and copper projects in Ecuador. The company owns interest in the Condor project that consists of nine mineral concessions covering an area of 10,101 hectares located in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador.

