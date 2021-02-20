LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Position Trimmed by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LTC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 21,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LTC opened at $40.68 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.03%.

LTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

