Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 168,262 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 38.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,232,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,871,000 after buying an additional 2,298,294 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 0.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,531,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,745,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 8.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,597,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,140,000 after purchasing an additional 342,822 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 18.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,091,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,720,000 after purchasing an additional 632,779 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,444,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 399,845 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MBT. New Street Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $21.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.10 by $4.18. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 142.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

